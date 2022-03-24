Ford Can't Undo Penalty Over 'Troubling' Asbestos Case Move

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 24, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals panel on Thursday declined to disturb sanctions a judge slapped on Ford Motor Co. for withholding evidence ahead of an asbestos trial, ruling in a published decision that the "exceptionally troubling" move warranted the court's action. A three-judge panel with the Superior Court of the State of New Jersey, Appellate Division ruled that the Superior Court of the State of New Jersey, County of Middlesex didn't abuse its discretion when it ordered the automotive giant to pay more than $14,000 to the estate of Anita Creutzberger and informed the jury that the company had violated an order...

