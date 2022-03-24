NY, NJ Gas Station Biz To Pay $250K Fine Over Storage Tanks

By Clark Mindock (March 24, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A company that operates gas stations in New York and New Jersey agreed on Thursday to pay a $250,000 fine after investigators accused them of failing to protect against gas leaks in 13 communities, most of which are disadvantaged. The settlement targets the operation of underground storage tanks for petroleum at gas stations run by Genesis Petroleum Inc. and its subsidiaries, including 12 gas stations in so-called environmental justice communities that the Biden administration says are important front lines in the fight against climate change. The settlement includes the $250,000 civil penalty as well as a promise that the company and...

