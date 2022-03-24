Mass. Justices Rule For 7-Eleven Franchisees In Worker Case

By Brian Dowling (March 24, 2022, 1:27 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday ruled franchise owners are not barred from qualifying as employees under the state's worker classification law, ruling for 7-Eleven store owners in a fight over a purported conflict between the Bay State's employee classification scheme and federal franchise laws. The high court rejected 7-Eleven Inc.'s concerns that Massachusetts worker classification law conflicts with Federal Trade Commission disclosure rules that apply when a franchisor, like 7-Eleven, exerts control over the operations of a franchisee store. There's clear daylight between the type of control that a franchisor might have over franchise operations and the sort of...

