California Utilities Are The Most Penalized In The Country

By Sue Reisinger (March 24, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- California utilities are the most heavily fined in the nation, and they are paying twice as much in penalties as utilities in all the other states combined, according to a new report released Thursday. The report, Policing the Grid: Safety and Service Enforcement by State Public Utility Commissions, was published today by the Corporate Research Project of Good Jobs First, a nonprofit group based in Washington. D.C., that studies corporate accountability. The report shows that public utilities nationwide — including electric, gas and telecommunications companies — have paid some $13 billion in fines and settlements since 2000. California utilities alone have...

