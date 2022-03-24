NYC Mayor Lifts Vax Restrictions On Athletes, Performers

By Zachary Zagger (March 24, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said he would lift a COVID-19 vaccination exemption for local athletes and entertainers, the move coming as Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been forced to sit out home games and just weeks before the opening of the Major League Baseball season. Speaking from the New York Mets home stadium Citi Field on Thursday, Adams said he is signing an emergency executive order to expand the COVID-19 vaccine exemption for athletes and entertainers of private employers to allow them to perform in the city. "I'm the mayor of the city, and I am...

