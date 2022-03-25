9th Circ. ERISA Ruling Backs Latitude For Plan Administrators

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 25, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit's reversal of a lower court decision that would have required UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s behavioral health unit to reprocess thousands of mental health and substance use disorder treatment claims reined in what some attorneys viewed as an expansion of the type of remedies available under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The panel's opinion on Tuesday demonstrates the wide latitude given to administrators to act within the written parameters of a benefit plan governed by ERISA, as the circuit court said that their authority to interpret plan documents effectively trumped a judge's view as to what might be the better...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS