DOD Halts $20B Moving Services Contract After New Protests

By Daniel Wilson (March 24, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. Transportation Command will pause performance on its contentious moving services contract worth up to $20 billion, previously awarded to a KBR Inc.-led joint venture, after two unsuccessful bidders launched protests at the Court of Federal Claims. The transition period for Transcom's Global Household Goods contract, which was awarded to KBR and Tier One Relocation LLC joint venture HomeSafe Alliance LLC and had begun March 4, has been stayed indefinitely until the claims court resolves the protest filed March 14 by Connected Global Solutions LLC, the agency announced Wednesday. There is no set deadline for deciding claims court cases, and the dispute...

