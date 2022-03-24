Ky. Justices Won't Redo $21M Award In Helicopter Crash Suit

By Mike Curley (March 24, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Kentucky on Thursday said it won't grant a Textron unit a retrial on damages following a $21 million verdict in a suit over a 2013 crash involving a company helicopter, saying it should go through the appeals process rather than seeking a writ of mandamus. In the unpublished opinion, the justices said the trial court decisions that Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. objected to can be appealed, so the company cannot say it does not have an adequate remedy and therefore cannot pursue a writ of mandamus seeking to block the enforcement of those decisions. "This remedy is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS