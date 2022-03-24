Match Gets FTC's Misleading Dating Ad Suit Trimmed

By Lauren Berg (March 24, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Thursday trimmed a Federal Trade Commission suit alleging Match Group Inc. employed a slew of unfair practices to ensnare customers, including message-generated advertisements, saying the online dating service company isn't liable for fraudulent messages written by third parties. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade in a 40-page order partially granted Match's motion to dismiss, finding that under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the company is immune to the FTC's claim that it misled users into paying for a subscription when they received messages from fraudulent accounts. The FTC alleges that after a user received a fake...

