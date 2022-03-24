7th Circ. Sides With Snapchat In BIPA Arbitration Fight

By Morgan Conley (March 24, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A minor's Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims against Snapchat's parent company are headed to arbitration after the Seventh Circuit ruled Thursday that whether the minor's age is a viable defense to the enforceability of the contract is a question for the arbitrator. In a unanimous opinion Thursday, a Seventh Circuit panel affirmed an Illinois federal court's dismissal of the BIPA suit brought against Snap Inc. by an 11-year-old minor who misrepresented her age when she joined Snapchat. The panel held that the minor's argument that she isn't bound by the social platform's terms of service, which includes an arbitration provision, is...

