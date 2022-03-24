Calif. Climate And Energy Legislation To Watch This Term

By Morgan Conley (March 24, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- California advocacy groups and attorneys are closely watching a bill making its way through the state Legislature that would force large companies operating in the state to report their greenhouse gas emissions. California's Senate Bill 260, known as the Climate Corporate Accountability Act, aims to hold corporations that do business in California accountable for their environmental impact by requiring them to report both their direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions. Proposed by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, S.B. 260 was passed by the state Senate earlier this year in a 23-7 vote and is now before the state assembly, which...

