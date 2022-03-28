Fla. Justices To Disbar Atty Accused Of Swindling NFL Players

By Madison Arnold (March 28, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court has agreed to disbar a Tallahassee attorney, known for accusations that he swindled NFL players in connection with a landmark concussion settlement, and ordered restitution to a "particularly vulnerable" client he took $200,000 in settlement proceeds from as part of a loan he never paid back. The high court on Thursday said it would strip Phillip Timothy Howard of his law license as it accepted a report from a disciplinary referee that he failed to pay back a loan he took from a client, and that he charged excessive fees in connection with work he said he...

