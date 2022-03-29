Fighting Legal Challenges To Renewable Projects With NEPA

By Andrew Glenn (March 29, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- 2021 witnessed a new but familiar competition among stakeholders for the use and enjoyment of the outer continental shelf. Last year, interested parties initiated five lawsuits against the first federally approved offshore wind farm, Vineyard Wind I, located off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts. And 2022 has so far continued the trend, with legal challenges to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's designation of wind energy areas in the New York Bight, and approval of the South Fork Wind Farm Project off of Rhode Island. These challenges echo the arguments marshaled in numerous lawsuits across the nation to delay or prevent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS