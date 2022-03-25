Real Estate Rumors: AHS Residential, Square Mile, TD Bank

By Andrew McIntyre (March 25, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- AHS Residential has picked up a North Miami Beach, Florida, development site for $57 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 17.8 acres on West Dixie Highway, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Gabriel Boano, according to the report. Developer The Davis Cos. has purchased a warehouse in Queens, New York, for $51.3 million, Commercial Observer reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 58-30 Grand Ave., a 151,500-square-foot facility, and the seller is a venture of Innovo Property Group and Square Mile Capital, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS