Ex-CEO Beats SEC's Expense Account Fraud Claims, For Now

By Sarah Jarvis (March 25, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed fraud claims the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought against the former CEO of mobile advertising provider Sito Mobile Ltd., finding the agency's pleadings about alleged personal charges the exec reported as business expenses weren't specific enough. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said in an opinion filed on Wednesday that Gerard F. Hug aptly argued that the SEC failed to detail certain expenses at the heart of the suit, including the months or years the charges were made, where they were made or how they were coded on expense spreadsheets, among other things. Hug had argued the SEC's complaint...

