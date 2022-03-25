Players On Deck To Testify In MLB 'Starvation Wage' Trial

By Max Jaeger (March 25, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Minor league baseball players will tell a California jury about long work hours and alleged "starvation" wages during a June trial in a class and collective action targeting Major League Baseball and its teams, according to a preview brief Thursday. The California federal court ruled earlier this month that minor leaguers are joint employees of MLB and its teams, resolving a major point of contention and streamlining the June 1 trial. But the number of under-compensated hours the players worked — and the resulting damages calculations — remain a critical question for the jury and U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero. "Class representatives will...

