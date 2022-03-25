Merck's Gardasil Vaccine Caused Ga. Teens' Illness, Suits Say

By Rosie Manins (March 25, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Merck has been hit with a pair of product liability lawsuits claiming its Gardasil vaccine caused two healthy Georgia teenagers to develop autoimmune disorders and pull out of school. The complaints were filed Wednesday and Thursday in the Northern District of Georgia against New Jersey-based Merck & Co. Inc. and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The plaintiffs — Georgia resident Darby Hendrix and the parents of another teenager vaccinated with Gardasil in the Peach State — claim Merck has deceived regulators and the public about its dangerous product in order to reap billions of dollars in annual profits from it....

