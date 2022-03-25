Commerzbank Can't Reopen RMBS Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 25, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Commerzbank AG can't reopen a case to file a motion to reconsider an earlier decision over claims that U.S. Bank mismanaged a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, a New York federal judge ruled Friday, finding that Commerzbank's recent discovery of a relevant change in Ohio law couldn't erase the fact that the motion was untimely. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote issued an order on Friday stating that Commerzbank had waited too long to file its reconsideration motion, because the summary judgment opinion was issued two years ago and because the change in Ohio law that the bank rests its argument on occurred one year ago. The German bank's argument...

