Judge Gives Final OK To TikTok $1.1M Deal Over Kids' Data

By Celeste Bott (March 28, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave his final signoff Friday to a $1.1 million settlement resolving claims that TikTok collected and shared personally identifiable information about minors without parental consent, and a lowered amount of attorney fees to accommodate notice issues and costs.

Under the proposed settlement, TikTok and its parent company will pay $1.1 million into a settlement fund, with estimated cash payouts for class members clocking in at around $3. That's a pretty good deal, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey said, given that the class of parents and children would likely have had little success challenging the arbitration and...

