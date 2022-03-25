Judge Opts For Fee Shrinkage In Seinfeld Copyright Case

By Jasmin Jackson (March 25, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday awarded Jerry Seinfeld far less than the $1 million in attorney fees he asked for after beating copyright claims over the concept for his Netflix series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," but the judge held that the accuser and his attorney should fork over nearly $29,000 for lodging the meritless suit and driving up a hefty legal bill. U.S District Judge Alison Nathan awarded a significantly smaller amount in attorney fees since Seinfeld's former creative partner, Christian Charles, is not "financially thriving" like Seinfeld or the defendant production companies — including Netflix Inc. and...

