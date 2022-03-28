11th Circ. Sides With Law Firm In Fla. Timeshare Exit Suit

By Joyce Hanson (March 28, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Timeshare resort developer Club Exploria LLC has lost its Eleventh Circuit appeal against Aaronson Law Firm in a case claiming the firm encouraged customers to back out of their contracts. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on Friday affirmed a lower court's finding that attorney Austin N. Aaronson didn't interfere with contractual relationships under Florida law when representing six timeshare-owning clients who stopped making payments to Club Exploria that they were contractually obligated to make. The panel said U.S. District Judge John Antoon II in November 2020 correctly granted summary judgment to the lawyer...

