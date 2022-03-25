Red Sox Broadcaster Says Fired Exec Can't Claim Race Bias

By Brian Dowling (March 25, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- New England Sports Network said Friday a former executive it fired for allegedly stealing $575,000 can't sustain "threadbare" allegations that the Red Sox broadcaster instead terminated him due to racial bias. The broadcaster and two of its top executives urged U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs to dismiss Ariel Legassa's wrongful termination and discrimination counterclaims in their civil suit against the company's former vice president of digital, who also faces criminal charges. "Legassa's counterclaims are a hodgepodge of imagined opportunities to privately benefit from his work on NESN's behalf, perceived slights, and fabricated excuses about his termination," the broadcaster said....

