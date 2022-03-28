Sprint Can't Hang Up On Investor Suit Over Subscriber Claims

By Katryna Perera (March 28, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Sprint can't escape a proposed class action brought over claims the telecommunications company misled investors about gaining new customers and overstated its revenue with government subsidies, yet a New York federal judge has trimmed some of the suit's fraud and scienter allegations. In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil said Sprint was correct that some identified statements in the plaintiff's amended complaint were simply corporate puffery and the proposed class failed to allege scienter on their claims related to Sprint's internal controls and its involvement in a federal reduced-price phone line program called Lifeline. However, the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS