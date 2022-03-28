NextEra Hits Koch With $8M Suit In Natural Gas Row

By Katie Buehler (March 28, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- NextEra Energy Marketing LLC accused a business partner in New York federal court of wrongly cashing a check for more than $8 million in disputed charges related to NextEra's failure to deliver its promised amount of natural gas during a deadly February 2021 winter storm. In a complaint filed Friday, Florida-based NextEra claimed Koch Energy Services LLC breached the pair's natural gas purchase agreement by presenting a line of credit and receiving payment for more than $8 million in damages while the companies were still disputing the charge. NextEra has asked a Southern District of New York judge to find Koch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS