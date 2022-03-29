Atty Can't Rep Dead Client's Putative Class, Mass. Court Says

By Rachel Scharf (March 29, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT) -- A lawyer whose client dies cannot act on behalf of an uncertified class to solicit a new lead plaintiff, Massachusetts' top court ruled Monday in a wage and hour suit against a Boston home health care provider. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court weighed in on legal questions raised by the case of Charles Kingara, a former nurse for Secure Home Health Care Inc. who died soon after filing a proposed class action against the company. After Kingara died, his counsel sought to continue the lawsuit and send out a notice to the putative class seeking a new lead plaintiff, even though...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS