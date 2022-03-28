Ex-Girardi Keese Atty Says Edelson Is Seeking Invalid Fees

By Lauraann Wood (March 28, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Former Girardi Keese attorney David Lira argued Friday that Edelson PC is relying on a legally invalid agreement in its lawsuit looking to recoup unpaid fees in a Chicago plane crash suit. Lira — seeking to end the claims against him in Edelson's fee dispute with now-bankrupt Girardi Keese and disgraced firm founder Thomas V. Girardi — told U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly that he never received money from the Lion Air Flight JT 610 crash settlements at issue and argued that Edelson's entire claim is based on agreements that are unenforceable under both Illinois and California law. He argues if the court agrees...

