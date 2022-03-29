'Bullying' Yahoo Owes $260M For IP 'Squatting', Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 28, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Yahoo Inc. is "free-riding" on Droplets Inc.'s technology for quickly updating web pages, its lawyer told a California federal jury Monday at the close of a $260 million patent infringement trial, accusing Yahoo of "squatting" on Droplets' intellectual property and then "bullying" the small Texas company. Wrapping a three-week trial, a lawyer for Droplets, Courtland L. Reichman of Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP, told jurors the case is "ultimately about whether it's okay to take someone's property and use it without permission." Droplets' three founders were engineers who devised a way to make websites more interactive with users and were...

