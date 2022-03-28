Amazon Looks To Further Cut Consumer Antitrust Claims

By Matthew Perlman (March 28, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Amazon is urging a Washington federal court to rethink portions of an order denying its bid to duck a proposed class action accusing it of costing shoppers between $55 billion and $172 billion by imposing anti-competitive restrictions on third-party sellers. Amazon filed a motion on Friday asking the court to clarify or reconsider its ruling from earlier this month that refused to toss most of the suit's claims under federal antitrust law while tossing various state law claims and giving consumers a chance to amend. The suit is looking to recover alleged overcharges stemming from restrictions in Amazon's contracts with third-party...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS