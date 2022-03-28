Exchanges Defeat Revived 'Flash Boys'-Inspired Suits

By Dean Seal (March 28, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed long-running securities litigation against seven major U.S. stock exchanges on Monday, finding that investors hadn't shown how they were harmed by market advantages the exchanges allegedly provided to high-frequency trading firms. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said in an order that the suit's market manipulation claims, which were inspired by Michael Lewis' 2014 bestseller "Flash Boys" and had been revived at the Second Circuit, could only survive if a jury could reasonably conclude that investors suffered harm "traceable to defendants' allegedly unlawful conduct." But the investors' only evidence of harm comes from expert reports...

