Former MiMedx CFO Can't Escape SEC's Fraud Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (March 28, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday denied a bid from the former chief financial officer of MiMedx Group Inc. to dismiss him from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit over a purported scheme to falsely inflate the biotech company's revenue, finding that the agency sufficiently pled a host of claims. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said in an order that the SEC sufficiently pled scienter, materiality, scheme liability and books and records violations, among other claims, against ex-MiMedx CFO Michael J. Senken. The judge said the agency offered facts that raise a strong inference that Senken acted with...

