Justices Skeptical Of Southwest's Take On Fed. Arbitration Act

By Daniela Porat (March 28, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday pressed Southwest Airlines to explain how a plain-text, common-sense reading of the interstate transportation worker exemption from federal arbitration requirements could exclude ramp agents who unload cargo at an airport. The justices' line of questioning drilled down into the similarities between the role of ramp agents, who handle items that traveled long distances across state lines, and the role of seamen and railroad workers who are exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act of 1925. Counsel for Southwest Airlines on Monday was asked by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to show how ramp agents, who...

