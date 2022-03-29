Timeshare Exit Cos. Want Out Of False Ad Suit

By Carolina Bolado (March 29, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Two timeshare exit companies urged a Florida magistrate judge Tuesday to end Diamond Resorts' suit against them, arguing that the timeshare company had failed to provide enough evidence to link the exit companies' allegedly fraudulent advertisements to its claimed economic damages. In a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, Jonathan Vine of Cole Scott & Kissane PA, who represents timeshare exit companies Newton Group Exit LLC and DC Capital Law Firm, said they are entitled to summary judgment because Diamond Resorts failed to link the Newton advertisements to timeshare owners' decisions to stop making payments on their mortgages or maintenance...

