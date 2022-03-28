Facebook Tax Trial Returns From Lengthy Pandemic Hiatus

By Dorothy Atkins (March 28, 2022, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Two years after its last Golden State session, Facebook's multibillion-dollar trial over its 2010 tax bill resumed in San Francisco Monday with a Stanford University economics professor who testified over the IRS' objections that Facebook struggled in 2010 in part due to Apple and Google's industry dominance. U.S. Tax Court Judge Cary Douglas Pugh acknowledged lengthy pandemic-related in the bench trial before Facebook called its econometrics expert witness, Stanford University economics professor Susan Athey, to the stand Monday morning. Facebook's multibillion-dollar trial over its 2010 tax bill resumed Monday in the U.S. Tax Court after two years of pandemic-related delays. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) "Welcome, everyone,"...

