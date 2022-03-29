Vedder Price Ends Dispute With US Capital Over Unpaid Fees

By Sarah Martinson (March 29, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Vedder Price PC has settled a dispute with former client U.S. Capital Partners LLC in New York federal court over more than $800,000 in unpaid legal fees for representation in 60 matters, after nearly six years of litigation. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, who denied Vedder Price's bid in 2020 for the court to rule on the amount of legal fees in question, said in an order Monday that the firm and its former client informed the court that they have reached a settlement. "It is hereby ordered that this action is dismissed without costs and without prejudice to restoring...

