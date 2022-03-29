Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharmacies Ask 10th Circ. To Stop Cherokee Opioid Suit Move

By Caleb Symons (March 28, 2022, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Three national pharmacy chains accused of contributing to rampant opioid addiction on the Cherokee Nation reservation in northeastern Oklahoma have asked the Tenth Circuit to keep the tribe's multidistrict bellwether suit out of state court, where it was recently remanded.

The pharmacies — CVS, Walgreens and Walmart — appealed that remand decision to the federal appellate court on Friday, court records show. The companies hadn't filed any supporting materials as of Monday afternoon, and their respective attorneys could not be reached for more information.

For the moment, however, the Cherokee Nation's opioid-abuse suit is set to stay in Oklahoma state court,...

