DOJ's Wrigley Probe No Excuse For ADA Failure, Fan Says

By Rachel Scharf (March 29, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Chicago Cubs fan urged an Illinois federal judge Monday to mandate that the team install additional accessible seating for the 2022 baseball season under the Americans with Disabilities Act, arguing an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice review is not a valid excuse for the delay. David Felimon Cerda, who uses a wheelchair, is seeking summary judgment in his nearly five-year-old lawsuit alleging renovations to Wrigley Field do not include the minimum number of accessible seats required by the ADA. The Cubs have argued the stadium will actually exceed the ADA's requirements for accessible seating once they complete some remaining renovations, which...

