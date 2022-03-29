DOJ Urges DC Circ. Not To Block Digital Copyright Law

By Khorri Atkinson (March 29, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is pressing the D.C. Circuit to affirm a district court's refusal to preliminarily block a law making it a crime to circumvent technical protection features that prevent unauthorized access to copyrighted works, saying challengers are exaggerating when they say the statute is an unconstitutional prior restraint on speech. The DOJ told the appellate court in a response brief Monday that in July, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia appropriately declined the Electronic Frontier Foundation's request for an injunction on behalf of two researchers challenging parts of the 1998 Digital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS