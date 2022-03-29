Insurers Tell Court To Trim Research Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (March 29, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Two Tokio Marine units told a New York federal court to throw out research company Gartner's allegations that the insurers violated trade laws in Connecticut and Massachusetts by refusing to raise policy limits to help cover some pandemic losses. HCC Specialty Underwriters and U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. said Monday that Connecticut and Massachusetts law didn't apply to Gartner's suit because the policies in dispute were purchased and delivered in New York, per Gartner's admission. The insurers also asked the court to toss several of Gartner's accusations that Tokio Marine improperly refused to raise limits on policies covering event cancellation losses for...

