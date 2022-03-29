Boston Global Lands $543M In Financing For Mixed-Use Tower

By Andrew McIntyre (March 29, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A venture led by Boston Global Investors has landed $543 million in financing for a Boston mixed-use project, according to an announcement on Tuesday from borrower-side broker JLL Capital Markets. The financing for 10 World Trade comes in two pieces: roughly $382.5 million in construction debt from an unnamed life insurance lender and approximately $160 million in equity from Wheelock Street Capital LLC and PGIM Real Estate. The 555,250-square-foot project is slated to have a mix of life sciences, retail and office space. "Ten World Trade will offer a best-in-class amenity package throughout the tower, including a 300-meter indoor jogging track...

