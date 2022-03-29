Financial Manager Cops To Insider Trading And Stiffing IRS

By Pete Brush (March 29, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A New York City portfolio manager copped to insider trading and tax evasion Tuesday, telling a Brooklyn federal judge that he traded on secret information about a 2016 private equity buyout offer and also shorted the IRS by $1 million. Jason Peltz, 39, copped to counts of securities fraud and tax evasion before Brooklyn U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, who set a July 15 sentencing date. Peltz and others loaded up on Ferro Corp. shares and options in February 2016 based on a secret he got from a company insider, he said Tuesday. He and others then profited as the...

