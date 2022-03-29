Theranos Judge Seals Courtroom For Balwani's Brady Hearing

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 29, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sealed his courtroom Tuesday to hear arguments on ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's mid-trial bid to toss criminal fraud charges on grounds that prosecutors violated their obligations under Brady v. Maryland by withholding certain evidence until the eve of trial. Balwani, 56, faces charges that he and ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes defrauded investors and patients with extraordinary claims about the startup's blood-testing technology that fell far short in reality. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila started Tuesday's hearing on Balwani's motion for dismissal of the government's case by asking counsel for the two sides if they would be discussing...

