Facebook Undervalued Itself By $6.6B, Stanford Prof. Testifies

By Dorothy Atkins (March 29, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Stanford University finance professor testified for the IRS on Tuesday in Facebook's multibillion-dollar bench trial over its 2010 tax bill that the social media company was worth at least $35.5 billion that year, saying Facebook's own finance expert undervalued the then-private company by roughly $6.6 billion. University of Stanford finance professor Ilya A. Strebulaev told U.S. Tax Court Judge Cary Douglas Pugh that he conducted an analysis of Facebook's finances and various 2010 tender offers, and he concluded that in September 2010 — almost two years before its bumpy $104 billion initial public offering — Facebook was worth between $35.5...

