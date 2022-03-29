Feds Grill Ex-Goldman Exec's Wife At 1MDB Trial

By Stewart Bishop (March 29, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors took aim Tuesday at testimony that purports to explain away $35.1 million that prosecutors say former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng received in kickbacks for enabling $6.5 billion in dirty 1MDB bond deals, as the defense case nears its conclusion. Ng, also known as Ng Chong Hwa, is accused along with former Goldman partner Tim Leissner and Malaysian financier Jho Low of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering violations over an alleged gambit to con Goldman into backing three bond transactions by the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, billions of dollars of which was siphoned off for corrupt...

