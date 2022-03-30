Cooley Partner Tapped To Retain Spying Oversight Board Post

By Allison Grande (March 29, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden is calling on the U.S. Senate to allow Cooley LLP partner Travis LeBlanc to keep serving on the federal Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, an executive branch agency that's charged with monitoring the government's surveillance and counterterrorism activities. LeBlanc has been a member of the bipartisan five-member federal oversight board since July 2019, when the Senate unanimously confirmed him to a term that was slated to expire on Jan. 29, 2022. With only four board positions currently filled, LeBlanc has stayed on at the independent executive branch agency, and on Tuesday, Biden announced his intention to nominate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS