Ralph Lauren Settles Ex-Worker's Fingerprint Scan BIPA Suit

By Gina Kim (March 29, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Ralph Lauren has reached a deal with a former employee to end a putative class action alleging the company violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act when it collected workers' fingerprints for years, the parties said Tuesday, just two days after an Illinois federal judge declined to dismiss the case. In a 4-page joint motion to remand the case back to Illinois state court, plaintiff Genesis Martinez and Ralph Lauren told U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang on Tuesday that the parties reached a settlement that, if approved, would finally and fully resolve all privacy invasion claims against the company. "Wherefore, solely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS