Ill. Court Cuts State Claims From Obama Center Challenge

By Lauraann Wood (March 30, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has dismissed every state law claim that was raised in the latest lawsuit looking to block the planned construction of former President Barack Obama's presidential center in Chicago's Jackson Park. U.S. District Judge John Blakey said on Tuesday that the seven state statutory and constitutional claims in Protect Our Parks Inc. and other presidential center opponents' lawsuit couldn't proceed because they were legally insufficient and defeated by a proper interpretation of the laws and constitutional provisions at issue. For instance, the Illinois Park District Aquarium and Museum Act's "clear, broad, comprehensive, and definite intention" to allow presidential...

