Apple App Store Users Denied Class Cert. In Antitrust Suit

By Hailey Konnath (March 29, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday refused to certify a class of Apple App Store users in $10 billion antitrust litigation against Apple, ruling that while the consumers satisfy most requirements for certification, there are lingering issues that need to be resolved. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers denied the class certification bid without prejudice, pointing to flaws with their expert's damages model. The exclusion of that model is fatal to the class certification motion, which no longer satisfies the predominance requirement set forth by Rule 23(b)(3), she said. In her order, Judge Gonzalez Rogers said that the consumers' damages expert...

