Yahoo Hit With $15M Verdict For Infringing Web Tech Patent

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 29, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco federal jury found Tuesday that Yahoo Inc. infringed Droplets Inc.'s patented technology for quickly updating web pages, saying the Silicon Valley web services giant owes $15 million to the small Texas company, which had sought $260 million in damages. The nine-member jury reached its unanimous decision after about seven hours of deliberation, on the day after the three-week trial wrapped up. The five women and four men found that Droplets proved it was more likely than not that Yahoo infringed one claim of the patent-at-issue with one product — Yahoo Search Assist — but found against Droplets with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS