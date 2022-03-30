McDonald's Sued Over 'Forever Chemicals' In Food Packaging

By Lauren Berg (March 29, 2022, 11:46 PM EDT) -- Every time a consumer buys a Big Mac from McDonald's, they are exposed to "forever chemicals" that increase risks of cancer and other illnesses, but the fast food giant assures the public that its products are safe, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in Illinois federal court. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are known as "forever chemicals" because they are practically unbreakable and have been found to cause a host of ill health effects on people — including cancer, liver damage, fertility issues and other diseases — but these compounds are found in food product packaging and are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS