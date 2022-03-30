Oxy Says $392M Award In Ecuador Oil Fight Must Be Nixed

By Caroline Simson (March 30, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- An Occidental Petroleum unit is pressing the Second Circuit to vacate a $392 million arbitral award issued to Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd., saying an undisclosed relationship between Andes' lead counsel and Occidental's appointed arbitrator undermined the entire process. Occidental Exploration and Production Co., or OEPC, argued in a brief filed on Tuesday with the circuit court that during the arbitration Andes and one of the arbitrators had concealed a "shared secret": that for more than two years while the proceeding was ongoing, arbitrator Robert Smit and Andes' lead counsel, Laurence Shore, had been collaborating as colleagues and co-arbitrators in a separate,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS